-$0.84 EPS Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Zogenix posted earnings of ($1.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Zogenix stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Zogenix by 7.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Zogenix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

