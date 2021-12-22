ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) & ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Head to Head Review

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ShockWave Medical and ResMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 92.57 -$65.70 million ($1.10) -161.59 ResMed $3.20 billion 11.74 $474.51 million $3.41 75.55

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than ShockWave Medical. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical -21.60% -17.68% -13.60% ResMed 14.92% 28.46% 17.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ShockWave Medical and ResMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57 ResMed 2 5 3 0 2.10

ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus price target of $238.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.08%. ResMed has a consensus price target of $244.43, suggesting a potential downside of 5.12%. Given ShockWave Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than ResMed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ResMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

