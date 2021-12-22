Insider Buying: Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Buys 22,500 Shares of Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Robert Stan bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($38,049.94).

APF opened at GBX 128.35 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £274.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.48.

APF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.91) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

