Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Okta by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $3,118,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Okta by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKTA. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,186 shares of company stock worth $14,920,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $228.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average of $242.58. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

