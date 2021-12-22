Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $163,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.