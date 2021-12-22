TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TELUS were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 154.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.84%.

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.