New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,443 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Buckle were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,518,000 after purchasing an additional 114,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 69.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 418,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.00. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.