Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Insider Sells $121,219.20 in Stock

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RWT opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,390,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 75,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RWT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

