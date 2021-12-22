Sigma Planning Corp Takes $1.28 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total transaction of $1,543,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,916 shares of company stock valued at $133,807,834. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL opened at $256.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.38 and a beta of 2.35.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

