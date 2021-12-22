Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $106,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.64. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.19.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

