ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 97,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,221,173 shares.The stock last traded at $133.29 and had previously closed at $137.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 316,375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,740,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,063 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,562,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 226,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,552,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

