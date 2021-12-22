Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Up 5.7%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $30.88. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 851,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 87,122 shares of company stock worth $3,174,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $982,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,058,000 after acquiring an additional 443,632 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 40,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.