Sigma Planning Corp Sells 651 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 148,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76,896 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $110.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

