Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 100,963 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $92,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

