iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 26,509 shares.The stock last traded at $68.65 and had previously closed at $68.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

