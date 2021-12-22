3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $354.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 354 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 354 ($4.68), with a volume of 113924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.65).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.62) price objective on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 333.06. The company has a quick ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 19.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 5.23 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

