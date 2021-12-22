Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Up 17.6% in November

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE NID opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NID. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.