Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 260,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 1.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 5.9% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,785,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,222 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ VSTA opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $15.48.
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
