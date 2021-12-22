Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 260,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 1.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 5.9% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,785,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,222 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSTA opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($999.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vasta Platform will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

