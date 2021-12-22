Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $267,000 Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after purchasing an additional 627,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 63.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 700,745 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after acquiring an additional 291,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,487,000 after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.90 and a beta of 1.93. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $2,736,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $414,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,900 shares of company stock worth $23,254,627 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.