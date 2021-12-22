Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,900 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 4,900 ($64.74) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($70.02) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($70.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.53) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($56.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,967.69 ($65.63).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,819.54 ($63.67) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,674.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,298.77. The firm has a market cap of £78.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.79), for a total value of £252.75 ($333.93). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

