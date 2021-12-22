Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $215.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $218.86.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.