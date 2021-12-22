M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

