Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 34.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $608,311,000 after purchasing an additional 568,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $639,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $178.80 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

