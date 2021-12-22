Signaturefd LLC Sells 126 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,746 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in VeriSign by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 103.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,407,000 after acquiring an additional 325,175 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $45,589,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $244.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $248.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $125,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,291 shares of company stock worth $9,210,194 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

