M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Insulet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $265.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.16 and a beta of 0.71. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

