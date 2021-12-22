M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,861 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 190.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.