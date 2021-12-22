Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

ACWI stock opened at $103.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.75 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.