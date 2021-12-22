Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

