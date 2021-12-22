M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

