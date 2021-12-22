Samuel H. Norton Acquires 16,863 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 16,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $28,161.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OSG opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.40. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 369.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 53,778 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 55.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

