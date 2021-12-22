Insider Buying: Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) CEO Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) CEO Martin A. Lehr acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $41,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Context Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $10.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

