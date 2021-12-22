Robert John Rotzinger Sells 20,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.51, for a total transaction of C$50,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$167,114.50.

Robert John Rotzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Robert John Rotzinger sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$125,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Robert John Rotzinger sold 300 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.51, for a total transaction of C$753.00.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.46. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$1.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.89 million and a P/E ratio of 22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 9.1400002 EPS for the current year.

TKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.