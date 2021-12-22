Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Major Shareholder Krishna Kantheti Sells 87,552 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 87,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $532,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Krishna Kantheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Krishna Kantheti sold 4,330 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,980.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Krishna Kantheti sold 47,434 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $296,936.84.

On Friday, December 3rd, Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $562,174.47.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Krishna Kantheti sold 68,597 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $454,112.14.

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ouster by 18.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

OUST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

