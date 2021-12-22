Jay Venkatesan Acquires 27,883 Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Stock

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) insider Jay Venkatesan acquired 27,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $71,101.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $80.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the third quarter worth $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 98.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 46.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 266.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

