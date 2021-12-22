Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $56,250.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $57,812.50.

On Monday, November 15th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $71,875.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $75,781.25.

On Monday, October 4th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $78,125.00.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

