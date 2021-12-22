William Pate Acquires 34,500 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $897.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.