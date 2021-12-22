Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 44,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,801 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $1,532,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJR. Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

