Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 477 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.