BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 946.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after buying an additional 498,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after purchasing an additional 348,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,384 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 5,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 109,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

BL opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.16 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.01.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $841,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,301 shares of company stock worth $26,447,482. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

