Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $202,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.