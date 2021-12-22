JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $61.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32.

