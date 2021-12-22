2,850 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Zillow Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $116,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $60,197.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $91.49. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

