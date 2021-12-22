Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $265,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,353 shares of company stock worth $37,271,300. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.81 and a twelve month high of $205.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

