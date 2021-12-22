Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCID opened at 38.02 on Wednesday. Lucid Group Inc has a twelve month low of 9.97 and a twelve month high of 64.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 40.18.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 37.00.

Lucid Group Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

