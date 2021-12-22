Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,024 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IETC. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89.

