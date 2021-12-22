Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Wingstop by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Wingstop by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Wingstop by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING stock opened at $170.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.05.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.72.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.