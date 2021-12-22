Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

