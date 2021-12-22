Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,674,000 after buying an additional 243,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after buying an additional 875,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

