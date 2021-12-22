Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,375 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.40. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

