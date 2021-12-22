Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 3,585.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 224,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000.

SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12 month low of $52.29 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

